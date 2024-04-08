Jelly Roll, Sugarland, Toby Keith Tribute And More – Full Recap And Winners List For The 2024 CMT Music Awards

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess)—The 2024 Country Music Television (CMT) Awards lit up the stage on Sunday, April 8, at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. As the heart of country music beat louder than ever, fans tuned in to catch the live broadcast on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Country artist Kelsea Ballerini took the reins as the host of the fan-voted annual awards show, which celebrates the best of country music. Fans could cast their votes until April 1, with Video of the Year voting open until the day of the show.

Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Megan Moroney led this year’s nominations with three nods each. At the same time, newcomers like Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tyler Childers, Warren Zeiders, and Zach Bryan made their mark as first-time nominees.

Jelly Roll, the dynamic singer with a flair for the dramatic and known for his voice, advocacy and vibrant personality, once again stole the spotlight at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, bagging an impressive trio of accolades for the second consecutive year, following his triumphs with “Son of a Sinner” the previous year.

Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, clinched victories in three categories: Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Performance of the Year, all for his hit track “Need a Favor.”

“Need a Favor” soared to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, maintaining a trend where the music video of the year awardee achieved a top 15 position on Billboard’s flagship all-genre songs chart for three consecutive years. Jelly Roll’s back-to-back wins for Male Video of the Year. Adding to his triumphs, Jelly Roll made history by becoming the first artist since Blake Shelton in 2013 and 2014 to claim back-to-back wins for Male Video of the Year, solidifying his place among the elite in country music. Furthermore, Jelly Roll’s captivating “Need a Favor” performance from the previous year’s awards show secured him the CMT Performance of the Year award.

Other notable artists also claimed their share of recognition. Lainey Wilson, for instance, clinched the Female Video of the Year award for her song “Watermelon Moonshine,” extending her winning streak after last year’s victory with “Heart Like a Truck.” Dan + Shay secured the Duo/Group Video of the Year for their track “Save Me the Trouble,” adding to their impressive accolades in the past.

The evening also witnessed heartfelt tributes and memorable moments, including performances by iconic acts like Little Big Town and Sugarland. The joint performance of Phil Collins’s “Take Me Home” sparked nostalgia and speculation about Sugarland’s potential return to the spotlight.

The awards show also featured a touching tribute to the legendary country singer/songwriter Toby Keith, who lost his battle with stomach cancer in February at the age of 62. Sammy Hagar delivered a spirited rendition of “I Love This Bar,” a fitting choice given Hagar and Keith’s shared passion for themed bar ownership. Brooks & Dunn followed suit with a heartfelt cover of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” Wilson brought the house down with her soulful performance of “How Do You Like Me Now?” Each performance was accompanied by members of Keith’s longtime band and Willie Nelson’s son Lukas. Baseball icon Roger Clemens opened and closed the set, reminiscing about Keith’s resilience and humor throughout his battle with cancer, thanking the Keith family through his tears. Clemons and Keith’s friendship lasted over a decade, with Clemons appearing in the music video for Keith’s hit song, “Red Solo Cup.”

Amidst the star-studded performances and heartfelt tributes, Trisha Yearwood took center stage to deliver a poignant performance of her new single, “Put It in a Song.” She also received the first-ever June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, a testament to her unwavering commitment to philanthropy and social causes.

The lineup of performers at the 2024 CMT Music Awards was stellar, featuring iconic acts such as Jason Aldean, Dasha, Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Wilson, Jelly Roll, Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, and Keith Urban.

Scroll down below for a complete list of winners.

2024 CMT Music Awards Winners:

Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration)

Ashley McBryde, “Light on in the Kitchen”

Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile, “Dear Insecurity”

Brothers Osborne, “Nobody’s Nobody”

Cody Johnson, “The Painter”

Darius Rucker, “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

Hardy, “Truck Bed”

Jason Aldean, “Let Your Boys Be Country”

Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor”

Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know”

Kacey Musgraves, “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini, “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”

Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown, “Nothing Compares to You”

Parmalee, “Gonna Love You”

Tyler Childers, “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan, “Nine Ball”

Female Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Ashley McBryde, “Light on in the Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett, “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves, “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Penthouse”

Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine”

Megan Moroney, “I’m Not Pretty”

Reba McEntire, “Seven Minutes in Heaven”

Male Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Bailey Zimmerman, “Religiously”

Cody Johnson, “The Painter”

Hardy, “Truck Bed”

Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor”

Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know”

Luke Combs, “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”

Morgan Wallen, “Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)”

Duo/Group Video of the Year (Awarded to the artists)

Brothers Osborne, “Nobody’s Nobody”

Dan + Shay, “Save Me the Trouble”

Old Dominion, “Memory Lane”

Parmalee, “Girl in Mine”

The War and Treaty, “Have You a Heart”

Tigerlily Gold, “Shoot Tequila”

Collaborative Video of the Year (Awarded to the artists)

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel, “That’s Why We Fight”

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan, “Cowboys and Plowboys”

Justin Moore & Priscilla Block, “You, Me & Whiskey”

Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson, “More Than Friends”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown, “Nothing Compares to You”

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney, “Can’t Break Up Now”

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Anne Wilson, “Rain in the Rearview”

Ashley Cooke, “Your Place”

Brittney Spencer, “Bigger Than the Song”

Tigerlily Gold, “Shoot Tequila”

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year (Awarded to the artist)

Chayce Beckham, “23”

Tyler Childers, “In Your Love”

Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison”

Zach Bryan, “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

CMT Performance of the Year (Awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).)

Amber Riley, “RES PECT” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson, “Nothing But a Good Time” (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood, “Hate My Heart” (from the 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson, “Human” (from the 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley, “Drunk on a Plane” (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier & Maren Morris, “Take Me to Church” (from CMT Crossroads)

Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor” (from the 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Kelsea Ballerini “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” (from the 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The War and Treaty, “On My Own” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year (Awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).)

Chase Rice, “Goodnight Nancy” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Dylan Scott, “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Megan Moroney, “I’m Not Pretty” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Nate Smith, “Whiskey on You” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Scotty McCreery, “It Matters to Her” (from CMT Stages)

Stephen Wilson Jr., “Year to Be Young” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

The Castellows, “I Know It Will Never End” (from CMT Studio Sessions)