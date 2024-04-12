Warner Music South Asia Officially Launches

DUBAI (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the launch of Warner Music South Asia (WMSA), a new affiliate focused on markets such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

WMSA will support artists in the region while bringing their music to wider, international audiences. The new regional office will be based in Dubai and will be led by Jay Mehta, in coordination with Alfonso Perez Soto, Warner Music’s President of Emerging Markets.

The launch of WMSA continues Warner’s focus on the region and follows the label group’s 2020 partnership with Pakistan’s Giraffe, one of South Asia’s leading music and audio production companies who spearheaded the production of Coke Studio Pakistan which has become one of the nation’s leading cultural exports. Now in its 15th season, Coke Studios has garnered more than 15 million subscribers on YouTube. The artist line-up for this season includes the likes of Abdul Hanan, Hassan Raheem, Kaifi Khalil, Norwegian rap duo Karpe, Sabri Sisters, Sajjad Ali, and Shazia Manzoor.

Additionally, WMG in 2023 acquired a majority stake in Divo, a leading digital media and music company with a significant presence in the Tamil-language market, which is active in Sri Lanka.

“I’m so delighted to launch Warner Music in Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and other SAARC territories. These are exciting markets with brilliant artists who historically haven’t had the opportunity of plugging into the global music industry. That’s all set to change,” said Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music South Asia.

“I am hugely excited to launch Warner Music South Asia, the new entity we’ve formed to help us connect with artists and communities across Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. And I cannot wait for our upcoming releases from Coke Studio, and other new music, to help bring these cultures to the wider world and provide artists from these markets with our global services. With more than 400 million people, and very important and dynamic diasporas, these are sizable markets that the industry is only just beginning to tap.”

Simon Robson, President, International, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group, concludes: “This is a major moment for Warner Music. We’re now open for business in a series of countries that have rich musical traditions and strong global connections through their extensive diasporas. We’re already working on exciting projects in Pakistan and other territories and there’s much more to come,” added Alfonso Perez Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Music.