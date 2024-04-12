Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Announces Board Changes And New Managing Directors

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has recently made significant changes to its leadership team, appointing nine new managing directors and adjusting its agency board membership. The move aims to strengthen the company’s strategic direction and operational effectiveness.

These managing directors will collaborate closely with CAA’s co-chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bryan Lourd, co-chairmen Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett, and President Jim Burtson on various strategic business and operational initiatives.

“Today’s announcement highlights not only the strength, momentum, breadth and depth of today’s CAA but the incredibly exciting promise of our future, with two new teams of exceptionally talented, proven leaders committed to serving our clients and colleagues,” said Lourd. “We have always been clear in our mission – to deliver world-class personal service to world-class clients. With our expanded corporate leadership structure and an entire company of the world’s best dealmakers, creative thinkers and career representatives, CAA has never been better positioned to help clients capture the best opportunities and navigate the challenges of today’s media and sports industries.”

The newly appointed managing directors are Rob Light, Howard Nuchow, Joe Cohen, Michael Levine, Joel Lubin, Maha Dakhil, Chris Silbermann, Tiffany Ward, and Paul Danforth. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Carol Sawdye and Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Hilary Krane will continue in their roles.

Simultaneously, changes have been made to the agency board to enhance further CAA’s culture of service, collaboration, and opportunity. The board members will work closely with the co-chairmen and president to uphold the company’s esteemed standards, focusing on dealmaking, training and development, and innovation.

The agency board members include Katie Anderson, Emma Banks, Lorrie Bartlett, Matt Blake, Alan Braun, Austin Brown, William Brown, Libby Bush, Ben Dey, Jaime Feld, John Garvey, Liz Gray, Sloan Harris, Jeff Krones, Franklin Latt, Brandon Lawrence, Michelle Kydd Lee, Joe Machota, Lisa Joseph Metelus, Matthew O’Donohoe, Praveen Pandian, Dan Rabinow, Rachel Rusch, Roeg Sutherland, Nick Thimm, Natalie Tran, and Ida Ziniti.

This restructuring follows CAA’s acquisition by Artémis, the investment firm controlled by François-Henri Pinault, in September last year. The company aims to leverage these changes to bolster its position in the rapidly evolving media and sports industries.