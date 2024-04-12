Report: Superstruct Seeking Suitors

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Superstruct Entertainment, the festival company behind events such as Sonar in Spain and Mysteryland in the Netherlands is reportedly on the auction block.

According to Reuters, multiple sources reported that Superstruct’s private equity owner Providence is working with advisers at Liontree and HSBC with a potential valuation for the company at as much as $1.9 billion.

Potential bidders include private equity investors Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners, Reuters reported.

Additionaly, Advance Publications, owner of the Condé Nast brand, is also reportedly weighing a bid unnamed sources told Reuters.

Superstruct was founded in 2017 by Providence and former Live Nation executive James Barton.