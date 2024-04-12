The County Music Assocation Hosts A Presentation On Music Streaming Fraud

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association hosted a membership event on Thursday focused on streaming fraud and its impact on the industry, including royalty revenue for artists.

Taking place at the CMA’s Nashville headquarters, the MemberSIPS event was led by Andrew Batey, CEO of Beatdapp, the foremost authority in fraud detection, who provided an interactive presentation followed by a Q&A session.

During the session, Batey examined the issues around streaming fraud with data from real case studies and provided members with actionable strategies to safeguard themselves and the talents they represent.

As with other MemberSIPS events, attendees were also provided with refreshments along with opportunities for networking and socializing with peers and colleagues.