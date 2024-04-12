Maeta Signs A Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM), Warner Music Group’s publishing division, announced the formation of an exclusive global publishing deal with rising R&B star Maeta.

Maeta had a major breakthrough last year with her single “Through The Night” ft. Free Nationals, which landed at #1 on the Billboard adult R&B charts. She’s also collaborated with high profile artists such as SZA, Ty Dolla $ign, Demi Lovato, Kehlani, Lucky Daye, and KAYTRANADA.

She first put her mark on the R&B scene in 2019 with the release of her debut EP, Do Not Disturb, and signed with Roc Nation in 2021.

“I’m so honored to have my first publishing deal with Warner Chappell. They are so hands-on with my career and I’m proud to be a part of the team,” Maeta said about her new partnership with WCM.

“Maeta’s talent is undeniable. Her soulful vocals and authentic storytelling not only set her apart from other new, up-and-coming talent but also allow her to resonate with fans on a personal level. Her journey is one we deeply believe in, and we’re excited to welcome her to the Warner Chappell family,” added Ryan Press, President, North America, WCM.