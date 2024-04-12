Report: StubHub Weighing An IPO

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Secondary market ticketing service StubHub is reportedly planning to go public with an initial offering by late Summer 2024.

According to tech news site The Information, sources familiar with the details said that StubHub has filed for an IPO with regulators and has been working with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs on the public offering.

StubHub is seeking a valuation on par with its last funding round in 2021 when the company was valued at $16.5 billion. The Information reported that the IPO would likely be called off if the company received a lower valuation.

StubHub launched in 2000 and was acquired by online retailer eBay in 2007 for $310 million, but was reacquired by company founder Eric Baker and Viagogo in 2020 for a reported $4 billion.

According to CNBC, StubHub rival SeatGeek has also been evaluating a potential IPO, while Vivid Seats is already publicly traded with a market cap of $1.2 billion.