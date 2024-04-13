The City Of Helsinki Considers Buying The Former Hartwall Arena

HELSINKI, Finland (CelebrityAccess) — The City of Helsinki is planning to purchase Helsinki Halli, the sports and entertainment venue that was formerly known as Hartwall Arena.

According to to Finnish news service Yleisradio Oy, Helsinki’s Deputy Mayor Deputy Mayor Paavo Arhinmäki said a process to acquire the property would be initated by June at the latest if owners to not agree to a sale.

The venue, which is owned by Russian investors, has been shuttered since early 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Several private parties have attempted to purchase the arena since its closure but have been hampered in the process by a variety of sanctions that have been imposed on Russia due to the invasion.

Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported that the city is not seeking to permanently acquire the arena, but obtain it to help ease the potential sale to private operators amid the sanctions.

“At this point, it is not relevant who will own the arena later,” Arhinmäki told Yleisradio Oy.