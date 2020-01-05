Coachella 2020: The Full Lineup Announced

CALIFORNIA (CelebrityAccess) – The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2020 lineup has been announced. Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott will headline.

Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA twigs, DaBaby, Run the Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, City Girls, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Charli XCX, 21 Savage, Disclosure, Big Sean, Carly Rae Jepsen, Yaeji, Snail Mail, Swae Lee, Noname, Caribou (and Daphni), DJ Koze, Calvin Harris, Denzel Curry, Danny Elfman, Cuco, 100 gecs, and Fatboy Slim are also among the artists on this year’s lineup.

Coachella 2020 is slated to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California across two weekends: April 10-12 and 17-19. Weekend 1 is now sold out.

See below for the full line up: