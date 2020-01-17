Barenaked Ladies Announce ‘Last Summer On Earth’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum rock band the Barenaked Ladies have today (Jan. 17) announced their extensive 2020 ‘Last Summer On Earth’ North American tour.

Following their critically-acclaimed 2019 tour with Hootie & the Blowfish, the Barenaked Ladies will play major venues across North America, including stops at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Red Rocks, SummerStage in New York City and more, with the tour finale at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, with special guest Kim Mitchell also on the bill. Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will round out the lineup for the trek.

These dates follow a string of spring shows throughout the UK, which will culminate with a sold-out performance at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall.

This will be the 6th edition of the tour, founded by the band in 2012 – the year that the Mayan calendar predicted would be the last, hence the “Last Summer On Earth”. Traditionally, the Barenaked Ladies headline and bring some of their friends and favorite bands along for the ride. Past acts have included Cracker, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Blues Traveler, Guster, Ben Folds Five, Violent Femmes, Colin Hay, OMD, Howard Jones, Better Than Ezra, and KT Tunstall.

Each ticket purchased for the 2020 edition of ‘Last Summer On Earth’ will include a digital download of Barenaked Ladies’ forthcoming album, which is due for release in May of 2020. Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, January 25th at 10am.

Here’s a video of the BNL during their 2018 appearance at the Juno Awards, thanking all of their team, including longtime agent Larry Webman.

JUNOS Vault: BNL sing their hall of fame acceptance speech Barenaked Ladies have a tune for every occasion! Watch their musical induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2018 Junos.Get the latest on The JUNO Awards ➡ cbcmusic.ca/junos Posted by CBC Music on Monday, January 13, 2020

‘LAST SUMMER ON EARTH’ TOUR DATES:

June 3 – St. Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

June 4 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 6 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

June 7 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

June 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

June 13 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

June 14 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 16 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery*

June 18 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Amphitheater

June 19 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield

June 20 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

June 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 25 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

June 26 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino – Mystic Showroom

June 27 – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Council Bluffs

June 29 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

July 1 – St. Louis, MO – TBA ±

July 3 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 4 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

July 7 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater

July 8 – New York, NY – Central Park SummerStage

July 10 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

July 12 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

July 15 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

July 17 – Charleston, SC – Volvo Car Stadium

July 18 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

July 19 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion

July 21 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

July 23 – Toronto, ONT – Budweiser Stage