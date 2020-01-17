Grammys Chief Deborah Dugan, Accused Of Misconduct, Put On Leave Ahead Of Awards Show

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Less than 10 days before the 62nd Grammy Awards are slated to take place Jan. 26, Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan has been placed on “administrative leave” following allegations of misconduct.

Dugan stepped into the role just six months ago, taking over for longtime Recording Academy Chief Executive Neil Portnow to become the Academy’s first-ever female president. She previously served as the CEO of Bono’s (RED) organization.

In a statement provided to the press, the Recording Academy said: “In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the Board has placed … Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, effective immediately.

“The Board determined this action to be necessary in order to restore the confidence of the Recording Academy’s Membership, repair Recording Academy employee morale, and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators.”

In the meantime, music producer and Board Chair Harvey Mason Jr. will serve as interim president.

The allegations against Dugan are being investigated by two independent third-parties, according to the Academy.