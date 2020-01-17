Ariana Grande Sued For Copyright Infringement Over ‘7 Rings’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Ariana Grande and Universal Music are being sued by hip-hop artist DOT for copyright infringement on the pop star’s hit song, “7 Rings.”

In the suit, DOT (real name Josh Stone), claims that Grande and producer Tommy Brown ripped off the chorus of his 2017 song “You Need I Got It.” The chorus of Grande’s song repeats the line “I want it / I got it / I want it / I got it,” while the chorus of DOT’s repeats the line “You need it / I got it / You Want It / I Got It.”

Also according to the suit, which was filed in New York federal court earlier this week, two forensic musicologists have examined the songs and determined that the rhythm and notes within the song are also very similar.

Grande is up for five Grammy Awards next week, two of which are for “7 Rings.” The singer is also slated to perform.