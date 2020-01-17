Luke Bryan Announces New Album And 2020 Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Luke Bryan has today (Jan. 17) announced a new album and tour both slated for 2020.

Bryan will release his seventh studio album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, which is the follow up to 2017’s What Makes You Country, on April 24. The album was his fifth No. 1 debut on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.

Bryan will kick off his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” on May 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio and will play nearly 40 shows before wrapping up in San Bernardino, CA on October 10.

Morgan Wallen is the special guest on the tour. Caylee Hammack and Runaway June will open.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Jan. 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com. Each pair of online tickets purchased will include one (1) CD copy of Born Here, Live Here, Die Here through 11/30/2020.

LUKE BRYAN “PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR” DATES:

5/28/2020 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

5/29/2020 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/30/2020 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

6/5/2020 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

6/18/2020 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/19/2020 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

6/20/2020 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/25/2020 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater*

7/16/2020 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

7/17/2020 Mtn View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/18/2020 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

7/23/2020 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

7/24/2020 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

7/25/2020 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

7/30/2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

7/31/2020 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

8/4/2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/5/2020 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

8/6/2020 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

8/14/2020 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

8/21/2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/23/2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8/28/2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

8/29/2020 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/30/2020 Charleston, SC to be announced….

9/24/2020 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

9/25/2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

9/26/2020 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

10/1/2020 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

10/2/2020 Lafayette, LA Cajundome

10/8/2020 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

10/9/2020 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center**

10/10/2020 San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Amphitheater**

Morgan Wallen on all dates except **

Morgan only*

Caylee Hammack May 28- July 31

Runaway June August 4- October 10