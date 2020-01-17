Luke Bryan Announces New Album And 2020 Tour
Luke Bryan Announces New Album And 2020 Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Luke Bryan has today (Jan. 17) announced a new album and tour both slated for 2020.

Bryan will release his seventh studio album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, which is the follow up to 2017’s What Makes You Country, on April 24. The album was his fifth No. 1 debut on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.

Bryan will kick off his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” on May 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio and will play nearly 40 shows before wrapping up in San Bernardino, CA on October 10.

Morgan Wallen is the special guest on the tour. Caylee Hammack and Runaway June will open.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Jan. 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com. Each pair of online tickets purchased will include one (1) CD copy of Born Here, Live Here, Die Here through 11/30/2020.

LUKE BRYAN “PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOURDATES:

5/28/2020                Cincinnati, OH                       Riverbend Music Center
5/29/2020                St. Louis, MO                         Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
5/30/2020                Brandon, MS                          Brandon Amphitheater
6/5/2020                  Orange Beach, AL                  The Wharf Amphitheater
6/18/2020                Darien Center, NY                 Darien Lake Amphitheater
6/19/2020                Hartford, CT                           Xfinity Theatre
6/20/2020                Columbia, MD                        Merriweather Post Pavilion
6/25/2020                Milwaukee, WI                       Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater*
7/16/2020                San Diego, CA                        North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**
7/17/2020                Mtn View, CA                        Shoreline Amphitheatre
7/18/2020                Sacramento, CA                     Toyota Amphitheatre
7/23/2020                Bend, OR                                Les Schwab Amphitheater
7/24/2020                Bend, OR                                Les Schwab Amphitheater
7/25/2020                Portland, OR                           Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
7/30/2020                Nashville, TN                         Bridgestone Arena
7/31/2020                Little Rock, AR                      Simmons Bank Arena
8/4/2020                  New York, NY                       Madison Square Garden
8/5/2020                  Gilford, NH                            Bank of NH Pavilion
8/6/2020                  Gilford, NH                            Bank of NH Pavilion
8/14/2020                Bangor, ME                            Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
8/21/2020                Virginia Beach, VA                Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
8/23/2020                Bristow, VA                           Jiffy Lube Live
8/28/2020                Charlotte, NC                         PNC Music Pavilion
8/29/2020                Raleigh, NC                            Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
8/30/2020                Charleston, SC                        to be announced….
9/24/2020                Des Moines, IA                      Wells Fargo Arena
9/25/2020                St. Paul, MN                           Xcel Energy Center
9/26/2020                Green Bay, WI                        Resch Center
10/1/2020                Bossier City, LA                     CenturyLink Center
10/2/2020                Lafayette, LA                          Cajundome
10/8/2020                Fresno, CA                             Save Mart Center
10/9/2020                Los Angeles, CA                    Staples Center**
10/10/2020              San Bernardino, CA               Glen Helen Amphitheater**

Morgan Wallen on all dates except **
Morgan only*
Caylee Hammack May 28- July 31
Runaway June August 4- October 10

