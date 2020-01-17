Mac Miller’s Family Releases Late Artist’s Final Album ‘Circles’ Via Warner

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Mac Miller’s family has today (Jan. 17) released the late artist’s sixth and final studio album, Circles.
News of the album’s release first broke last week and was accompanied by a new track entitled, “Good News.”
Conceived as a sister album to 2018’s Grammy-nominated Swimming, the album was completed with the assistance of producer Jon Brion, with whom Miller had worked prior to his passing.
Circles is out digitally everywhere via Warner Records and is available for pre-order physically now.
Beginning today through Thursday, January 23rd, at midnight PT, fans also have access to a limited run of exclusive Circles merch.
In conjunction with the album’s release, there will also be three fan pop up exhibitions celebrating the music and legacy of Mac Miller in Los Angeles, New York, and Pittsburgh. Launched in partnership with Amazon Music, the exhibitions will feature immersive, intimate, front-to-back listenings of Circles in Ultra HD audio, as well as a multimedia fan art exhibition and exclusive new Circles merch offerings. Capacity at listenings is extremely limited and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry is free and all net proceeds from pop up merch sales will go to The Mac Miller Fund. All locations will be open to the public from 12PM – 9PM local time on January 17th and 18th.
Event location details and listening session times for each market are listed below:
Los Angeles, CA
700 N. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
New York, NY
91 Allen St, New York, NY 10002
Pittsburgh, PA
424 Suismon St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (Gallery)
900 Middle St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (Listening Room)
Listening Sessions (local time):
12:30PM
1:40PM
2:50PM
4:00PM
5:10PM
6:20PM
7:30PM