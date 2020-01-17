Mac Miller’s Family Releases Late Artist’s Final Album ‘Circles’ Via Warner

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Mac Miller’s family has today (Jan. 17) released the late artist’s sixth and final studio album, Circles.

News of the album’s release first broke last week and was accompanied by a new track entitled, “Good News.”

Conceived as a sister album to 2018’s Grammy-nominated Swimming, the album was completed with the assistance of producer Jon Brion, with whom Miller had worked prior to his passing.