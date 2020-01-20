Music On Festival Bringing Techno Back To Amsterdam In 2020

AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) — The techno-heavy Music On Festival will return to Amsterdam this year with headliners that include Apollonia, Jamie Jones, Loco Dice, Danny Tenaglia, and Stacey Pullen among others.

The festival, presented by Italian DJ and producer Marco Carola, will take place on May 9th & 10th at Amsterdam’s Havenpark, located about 20 minutes northwest of the city center.

2020 will mark the third year for the festival, which has fully sold out in previous years.

The lineup also features Leon, Marco Faraone, Paco Osuna, Richy Ahmed, tINI, wAFF, Solardo, Archie Hamilton, Benny Rodrigues, Hector Couto, Lauren Lane, Jesse Calosso, Jean Pierre and Ben Sterling, as well as performances by Marco Carola on both days of the event.

Known as one of the progenitors of techno, Carola played a key role in the popularization of the genre, helping to found labels such as Design, Zenit, Question. In 2012, he launched the Music On brand in Miami and has staged successful residencies in Ibiza and Miami.