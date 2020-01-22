The Wind Exposes Worker’s Body At Hard Rock New Orleans Collapse Site

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — The wind in New Orleans exposed a macabre scene at the site of the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel on Tuesday.

According to ABC affiliate WBRZ, the wind disturbed a tarp that had been covering part of the rubble from the collapse and with it, the body of a worker who was killed in the construction collapse that occurred last year.

Pictures of the exposed body quickly circulated on social media, prompting the Mayor of New Orleans to issue a statement.

“A tarp put in place to conceal the remains of one of the victims of the Hard Rock collapse has been shifted by the wind— potentially exposing those remains. The condition of the building and the altitude above street level complicate efforts to replace the tarp, as they have prevented recovery thus far.”

“To be clear: capturing or sharing images of the victims in such a condition is irresponsible, it is indefensible, and it is not who we are as New Orleanians. Out of respect to the victims and their families, and in the name of basic common decency: we urge news outlets, residents, and social media users to have nothing to do with making a tragic situation needlessly worse.”

The worker was one of several people killed when the under-construction upper floors of the hotel collapsed in October.

According to WBRZ, the city announced plans to implode the damaged building in in March with debris removal expected to begin afterward.