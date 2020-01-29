The Strokes Will Perform At A Get Out The Vote Rally In Support Of Bernie Sanders

DURHAM, N.H. (CelebrityAccess) — American rock band The Strokes is lined up to perform at a rally for Democratic Senator and Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders on the eve of the influential New Hampshire Democratic primary.

The Strokes will take the stage for the Get Out the Vote Concert Rally at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham in New Hampshire on February 11th with doors scheduled to open at 5;:30

“We are honored to be associated with such a dedicated, diligent, & trustworthy patriot-and fellow native New Yorker!” said Strokes lead singer Julian Casablancas, in a statement. “As the only truly non-corporate candidate, Bernie Sanders represents our only chance to overthrow corporate power and help return America to democracy. This is why we support him.”

As part of the show announcement, the Sanders campaign released an exclusive concert poster designed by artist Kii Arens that replaces the band’s iconic chrome logo with Senator Sanders’ name.

Both Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend have signed on for concerts as well, with Bon Iver set to perform on a January 31st during a Sanders rally at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa, while Vampire Weekend will perform at US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on February 1st.