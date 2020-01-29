Rusty Gaston Named CEO Of Sony/ATV Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony/ATV announced that music industry veteran Rusty Gaston has been appointed as CEO of the company’s Nashville music publishing operation.

In his new billet, Gaston will oversee all creative and business operations for the Nashville division, including signing new songwriters and developing strategies to exploit exisitng catalog.

Gaston will report to Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt.

“It is a tremendous honor to join Jon and the Sony/ATV family. The Sony/ATV Nashville catalog is the undisputed greatest collection of country music on the planet. As a music lover, I am in awe of the legacy of the songs and the songwriters…past, present, and future…and I look forward to working with this amazing team and roster,” remarked Gaston.

As part of the deal, Sony ATV will acquire THiS Music, the Nashville-based publishing company Gaston co-founded with noted songwriters Tim Nichols and Connie Harrington. THiS Music’s roster includes Ben Hayslip, and Grammy award-winning artist Emily Weisband.

A graduate of Belmont University, Gaston currently serves on the boards of the Academy of Country Music and Nashville’s Studio Bank.