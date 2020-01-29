Discovery Networks Backs Down After Songwriters Revolt

(Hypebot) — Discovery Networks, which controls 20 popular cable channels, has backed off a plan that would have forced composers to give up all performance royalties for U.S. airings and sign away the ability to collect royalties on past shows.

11,000 composers, songwriters, and musicians joined a campaign, “Your Music Your Future,” to educate composers.

The networks were trying to shift to direct licensing, which eliminates performance fees paid via ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC. It could have meant a decrease in revenue from 80 to 90% for many of the songwriters.

Discovery Networks includes the Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Travel Channel, Food Network and more.

Last week, The Production Music Association, which represents many of the composers affected issued a statement: