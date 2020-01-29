Jen Hass and Zhubin Aghamolla Appointed To Lead Booking At I.M.P. After Melanie Cantwell Steps Down

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Jen Hass and Zhubin Aghamolla have been appointed as the new co-leads of independent Washington D.C.-based promoter I.M.P.’s booking department as part of a staffing shuffle.

Hass will continue in her role of booking the company’s flagship 9:30 Club in Washington and the Lincoln Theater. Aghamolla will take on booking for Merriweather Post Pavilion and The Anthem, as well as shows that I.M.P. presents at U Street Music Hall.

The two will step into the role left vacant by veteran booker Melanie Cantwell, who I.M.P. announced is exiting the organization.

Cantwell, who has been with I.M.P. for more than a decade, said “I’ve decided to leave my position with I.M.P. I am grateful for all of the years I spent working with I.M.P. and colleagues in the music industry, and while music has always been a priority in my life, my children come first. I have learned a lot and will forever be humbled for the opportunity to book shows in the greatest venues on the planet and work with the most amazing and talented team.”

“Melanie has been a huge piece of the fabric of I.M.P. for years,” said I.M.P. COO Donna Westmoreland, who stepped into an interim leadership role a the company last year. “While we hate to see

her go, we certainly understand and support her decision to put her family first. We wish her the very best and are grateful for the time she spent with us. Jen and Zhubin represent the future of the company and we couldn’t be prouder of them or more confident in their ability to step up and masterfully program our venues.”

Along with the changes in the booking department. I.M.P. also announced that it has appointed Cherise Rhyns as the General Manager of the Lincoln Theater.

In her new gig, Rhyns will take oversight of facilities and show management at the Lincoln, while maintaining the historic theater’s relationship with the community. She will also collaborate with Rosanna Ruscetti, the Lincoln Theatre’s director of cultural programming.

Rhyns has been with I.M.P. at the 9:30 club for a decade, most recently serving as a general manager at the noted concert venue.

“Cherise has been with the company part-time for 10 years and is truly a rock star,” said Westmoreland. “We’ve been trying to figure out a way to bring her further into the fold for a while now and are thrilled to have her at the helm of the ‘Jewel of U Street.’”