Laura Schneider And Sean Quinn Join Skyline Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Skyline Artists announced the hiring of the agency’s first Director Of Artist Relations with the addition of Laura Schneider to the team.

Schneider joins Skyline after a stint as a management assistant to Nashville’s Amy Speace and running her own business which she will continue to operate.

In her new gig at Skyline, she will work with Skyline Artists’ President Bruce Houghton to expand artists’ services for the agency’s roster.

Other new staffing additions include Sean Quinn, who joins Skyline as tour coordinator, working with Nashville based Skyline agent James Leslie and VP Mark Lourie.

Quinn joins Skyline after ceaselessly toiling at BMI Nashville and Disc Makers.

Skyline’s Nashville-based client roster includes Catlin Canty, Scott Mulvahill, Roanoke, We Banjo 3, Poco, Michael Martin Murphey, The Foxies, and Orleans.