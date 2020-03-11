Spotify Launches RADAR Emerging Artists Program In 19 Countries

(Hypebot) – Spotify has unified its global emerging artists’ programs under the single banner RADAR.

Comprised of 19 sister programs covering more than 50 markets, RADAR represents Spotify’s “commitment to emerging artists across all stages of their development, in order to help them deepen their connection to new and existing audiences.”

Spotify’s featured RADAR launch artist for the US is Alaina Castillo, a 19-year old bilingual singer-songwriter from Houston, TX who is starting to make waves a blend of pop, R&B, and Latin music.

As part of the RADAR program, support for Alaina will include:

Spotify Singles recording, which includes a new rendition of “i don’t think i love you anymore” performed with a string quartet, plus a cover of Andrea Bocelli ’s “Besame Mucho” (out on March 11th)

“A COLORS SHOW” in partnership with COLORSxSTUDIOS

Music video support

Inaugural “On Our RADAR” playlist cover in North America

“Spotify is thrilled to announce the launch of RADAR this year with an incredible group of emerging artists from across the globe,” said Ned Monahan, Spotify’s Head of Global Hits. “RADAR will become an influential program for up-and-coming artists across all genres worldwide and a great way for our global marketing and editorial teams to support the next generation of international superstars.”

New ‘On Our RADAR’ Playlist

Spotify also announced a new North American playlist titled, “On Our RADAR,” which will highlight music and content from the current RADAR artist in the US, as well as new artists that US that the Spotifyeditorial team is excited about.

Full list of global RADAR programs & artists: