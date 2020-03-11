BMI Postpones Latin Awards Over Coronavirus Concerns

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – BMI announced Tuesday (March 10) that it is postponing the 27th annual Latin Awards due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

In a press release announcing the postponement, organizers of the Latin Awards said: “The health and safety of our employees and affiliates is our number one priority, and as a result, BMI is postponing its upcoming Latin Awards show, originally scheduled for March 31 in Los Angeles.”

The news sees the Latin-focused awards ceremony joining a growing list of music and entertainment events that have already announced cancelations or postponements, including South By Southwest, ASCAP’s Experience conference, Winter Music Conference, Coachella, Stagecoach and more due to the virus.

Organizers say they plan to reschedule the Latin Awards at a later date and are evaluating all upcoming events on a case-by-case basis.