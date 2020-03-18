Judge Delivers Major Victory To Katy Perry In ‘Dark Horse’ Copyright Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder awarded a major win to Katy Perry Tuesday (March 18), overturning a jury’s verdict that found the pop star and her collaborators guilty of copyright infringement on her 2013 hit “Dark Horse,” The Associated Press is reporting.

In August, a jury awarded Christian rapper Marcus Gray (aka Flame) and his co-writers $2.78 million, after it was determined that Perry and her songwriting partners, Dr. Luke, Max Martin and Circuit, had copied a portion of his 2009 song “Joyful Noise.”

In her decision, Snyder wrote: “It is undisputed in this case, even viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to plaintiffs, that the signature elements of the eight-note ostinato in ‘Joyful Noise’ is not a particularly unique or rare combination.”

The plaintiffs plan to appeal.