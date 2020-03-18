Katy Perry
Katy Perry. Credit: Toglenn [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Legal News

Judge Delivers Major Victory To Katy Perry In ‘Dark Horse’ Copyright Lawsuit

Juliette JaggerPosted on by Juliette Jagger  Contact Me
25 0

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder awarded a major win to Katy Perry Tuesday (March 18), overturning a jury’s verdict that found the pop star and her collaborators guilty of copyright infringement on her 2013 hit “Dark Horse,” The Associated Press is reporting.

In August, a jury awarded Christian rapper Marcus Gray (aka Flame) and his co-writers $2.78 million, after it was determined that Perry and her songwriting partners, Dr. Luke, Max Martin and Circuit, had copied a portion of his 2009 song “Joyful Noise.”

In her decision, Snyder wrote: “It is undisputed in this case, even viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to plaintiffs, that the signature elements of the eight-note ostinato in ‘Joyful Noise’ is not a particularly unique or rare combination.”

The plaintiffs plan to appeal.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post