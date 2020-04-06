P!nk Announces That She’s Recovered From COVID, Donates $1 Million To Help Battle The Virus

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pop icon Pink revealed that she has recovered from COVID-19 two weeks after she was tested positive for the virus.

In a long post to her Instagram, the singer wrote: “Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real,” she added.

She also announced plans to donate to several organizations working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, including $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia where her mother, Judy Moore, worked for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.

Pink announced a second donation of $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

“THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️” the post concluded.