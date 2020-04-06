Warner Music Launches In Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Recorded Music announced it has expanded in Southeast Asia with the launch of Warner Music Vietnam.

Based in Ho Chi Minh City, Warner Music Vietnam will be led by Managing Director Lisa Nguyen, who will report to Simon Robson, President, Warner Music Asia.

Nguyen joins Warner Music Vietnam after serving as Head of Zing Media, a social media marketing and branding company owned by Vietnam’s VNG Corporation.

“It’s an honor to lead Warner Recorded Music’s expansion into Vietnam. We’ve long had a thriving local music scene and a love for global acts, and now we can harness that huge enthusiasm. We’re hitting the ground running and signing some amazing artists while exposing a new huge audience to our brilliant international acts,” said Nguyen.

Warner Music Vietnam, which will service one of Asia’s fastest-growing music markets, has already signed a number of domestic acts, including Vũ and Chillies, who scored a hit last week with their debut single ‘Vùng Ký Ức’ which hit #1 on Spotify, while their catalog track ‘Mascara’ peaked at #5.

The expansion into Vietnam is the latest move in a period of growth for Warner that included the opening of an office in India last month, as well as new offices in Turkey and Peru in the last year. They have also expanded in eastern Europe and Africa with the acquisition of labels such as Monsp in Finland and Forza in Slovakia, and a partnership with Chocolate City in Nigeria.