Finnish Manager Seppo Vesterinen Dies

HELSINKI (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran Finnish music manager Seppo Vesterinen, who managed some of Finland’s biggest rock acts, had died. He was 71.

According to Finnish newspaper Helsinki Sanomat, Vesterinen died on Thursday after a lengthy battle with an unspecified illness.

Vesterinen got his start in the industry producing the Helsinki Festival, where he brought international artists such as Frank Zappa and The Weather Report to Finland. He also launched a prominent concert series in Helsinki’s Kaivopuisto Park.

During the 1980s, he transitioned to management and would go on to oversee the careers of some of Finland’s biggest rock acts, including the glam band Hanoi Rocks, HIM, and The Rasmus.

He also staged theatricals, including successful productions of West Side Story, Hamlet, and Kari Heiskanen’s Drive or Die.

As well, he taught performing arts at the Helsinki Theatre Academy

