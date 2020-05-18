Beanstalk Festival Headed For The Drive-In

FT COLLINS, CO (CelebrityAccess) — While most music festivals around the world have been pushed back to later this year, or outright canceled for 2020, the organizers of Colorado’s Beanstalk Festival are moving forward with their event in June, with a healthy dollop of social distancing.

The festival, which is now in its fifth year, will take place on June 26 and 27 at The Holiday Twin Drive-In in Fort Collins. Guests will remain in their cars during performances with a space left empty in between each car.

The artists will be projected on the screen and concertgoers will be able to listen to the performance via their vehicle’s FM radio.

Social distancing will extend to other areas of the festival, including concessions and sanitary facilities. According to Colorado CBS affiliate KCNC, concert-goers will be able to order food, drinks or merch with their phones and will be texted with their order is ready.

Restrooms will be marked with guides to help people maintain 6 feet from each other and only three people will be allowed in at at time.

The festival will include performances by Magic Beans, Kitchen Dwellers, Cycle, Envy Alo, and the Great Salmon Famine.

“We’re basically trying to make that happen at all costs,” Scott Hachey told KCNC.

Fan response has been positive suggesting pent-up demand, and the event was fully sold out in just 8 hours. Organizers told KCNC that they expect 340 car loads to attend the event.