Maren Morris’s RSVP The Tour Slips To 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter Maren Morris has postponed her upcoming RSVP The Tour, with the run now scheduled to start in April 2021.

“In tears writing this but given these unprecedented circumstances, I’ve decided to postpone RSVP The Tour to 2021,” Morris wrote in a statement posted to her social media.

“Thankfully, all scheduled dates will be in the same venues so your tickets will be valid at the door. If you would like a refund, the ticketing company will send an email to all buyers,” she added.

RSVP The Tour was originally slated to get underway in Jacksonville on July 25th with dates scheduled throughout North America, including festival plays at the Railbird Festival in August and Jazz Aspen Snowmass in September.

The rescheduled outing will see Maren playing in the Spring and Summer of 2021 before wrapping at Red Rocks in Colorado on Sept. 6th.

“These months have been a rolling wave of uncertainty, hope & reality,” Morris added. “Let’s do this at the right time when we can all be together again. Safe, connected and awake to that fact that live music, as a fan or the one on stage, is even more precious now. Thank you for understanding. Love you.”