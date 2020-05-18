Rosanne Cash Awarded Prestigious MacDowell Arts Medal

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash has been awarded the prestigious Edward MacDowell Medal, presented by the MacDowell artist colony.

In a statement issued through MacDowell on Sunday (May 17), Cash said: “I accept this honor with deepest gratitude, as an encouragement to do my best work, and in the service of future inspiration. My heart is full with this precious recognition.”

Cash will be formally honored at the MacDowell colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire, however, the ceremony has been postponed to August 2021 due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Previous recipients of the award include Toni Morrison, Stephen Sondheim and Georgia O’Keeffe, among others.