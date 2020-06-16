Drake
Drake (Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)
Drake Leads The Nominations For The 20th Annual BET Awards

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian hip-hop artist Drake Drake, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion topped the list of nominees for the 2020 BET Awards.

Drake earned six nominations, including picks for video of the year and best male hip-hop artist. He also picked up double nomatinations for viewer’s choice award, and best collaboration for his hits “No Guidance” with Chris Brown and “Life Is Good” with Future.

Both Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch were close behind with five nominations each.

Megan Thee Stallion, who recently landed at the top of Billboard Hot 100 chart for her remix of “Savage” featuring Beyoncé, picked up nods for best female hip-hop artist, video of the year, best collaboration, and viewers choice award among others.

Ricch, who won a Grammy earlier this year for a collaboration with the late Nipsey Hussle, received nominations for album of the year, video of the year, best make hip-hop artist, and best new artist, among others.

Beyoncé, Brown, DaBaby, Lizzo and Minaj, earned four nominations each.

Kanye West, who released something approximating a gospel album last year, was nominated for the Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award.

“The BET Awards are a seminal event – the biggest celebration of Black culture, Black accomplishment, Black excellence, and Black potential,” said Scott Mills, President of BET. “Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020.”

Now in its 20th year, the BET Awards are scheduled to take place on June 28th with Comedian Amanda Seales serving as the host for the show. It is unclear if there will be an audience for the show but BET announced last week that ancillary events leading up to the awards show such as the three-day BET Experience have been canceled for 2020.


The awards show will be broadcast via CBS.

The full list of nominees for 2020
Album of the Year
“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo
“Fever,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Homecoming: The Live Album,” Beyoncé
“I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.
“Kirk, “DaBaby
“Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the Year
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
Fred Hammond, “Alright”
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”
PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”
The Clark Sisters, “Victory”
Best Movie
“Bad Boys for Life”
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Harriet”
“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”
“Just Mercy”
“Queen & Slim”
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
Alicia Keys, “Underdog”
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl”
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”
Layton Greene, “I Choose”
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”
Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
