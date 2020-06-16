Drake Leads The Nominations For The 20th Annual BET Awards

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian hip-hop artist Drake Drake, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion topped the list of nominees for the 2020 BET Awards.

Drake earned six nominations, including picks for video of the year and best male hip-hop artist. He also picked up double nomatinations for viewer’s choice award, and best collaboration for his hits “No Guidance” with Chris Brown and “Life Is Good” with Future.

Both Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch were close behind with five nominations each.

Megan Thee Stallion, who recently landed at the top of Billboard Hot 100 chart for her remix of “Savage” featuring Beyoncé, picked up nods for best female hip-hop artist, video of the year, best collaboration, and viewers choice award among others.

Ricch, who won a Grammy earlier this year for a collaboration with the late Nipsey Hussle, received nominations for album of the year, video of the year, best make hip-hop artist, and best new artist, among others.

Beyoncé, Brown, DaBaby, Lizzo and Minaj, earned four nominations each.

Kanye West, who released something approximating a gospel album last year, was nominated for the Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award.

“The BET Awards are a seminal event – the biggest celebration of Black culture, Black accomplishment, Black excellence, and Black potential,” said Scott Mills, President of BET. “Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020.”

Now in its 20th year, the BET Awards are scheduled to take place on June 28th with Comedian Amanda Seales serving as the host for the show. It is unclear if there will be an audience for the show but BET announced last week that ancillary events leading up to the awards show such as the three-day BET Experience have been canceled for 2020.

The awards show will be broadcast via CBS.