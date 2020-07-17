Report: Tory Lanez A Suspect In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Tory Lanez is a suspect in the alleged shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion following a dispute inside of his vehicle on Sunday morning, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

A source told the newspaper alleged that Lanez fired multiple shots from inside the vehicle as Megan was attempting to exit the vehicle.

The source also claimed that there was a video of the incident that police were evaluating as part of their investigation.

A spokesperson for LAPD declined to comment on the video, but noted that such a video would not be likely to be released until the case went to court.

The incident, which occured early Sunday morning after Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson,, Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, were attending a house party in Los Angeles. Police were reportedly called to the party for a disturbance and an alleged weapons discharge. While Lanez had left the scene, Police later tracked his vehicle down and arrested Lanez on a concealed weapons charge.

He was later released on $35,000 bail, Page Six reported. As of yet, no additional charges have been filed in the case, but the LAPD is seeking additional information about the incident.