Audiam Founder/CEO Jeff Price Abruptly Exits The Company

UPDATE: Audiam CEO and Founder Jeff Price has been ‘dismissed’ by the company’s board of directors “effective immediately”. Late in the day Tuesday, Price issued a response.

Owner and Canadian PRO SOCAN immediately named SOCAN COO Jeff King as Audiam’s new CEO.

“After a meeting of Audiam’s board of directors, he was dismissed from his role as CEO,” Jennifer Brown, Interim-CEO of SOCAN told Hypebot. ” It would be unfair to go into detail, but the Audiam board of directors agreed that the company required a change of leadership.”

“Jeff King is a proven leader in the industry and will bring professionalism and stability to Audiam. We do not anticipate any other personnel changes,” Brown continued. “We will continue to work to ensure that we continue to exceed Audiam clients’ expectations. We are confident as well that new clients may now be interested in Audiam’s superior services.”

“Audiam was built with several talented individuals, all of whom remain with the organization,” the company added in a statement.

Audiam licenses, monitors, audits, researches, collects and distributes digital mechanical and YouTube royalties for music creators and publishers.

Price Responds

The usually outspoken Price, who also cofounded TuneCore, was noticeably silent on social media Tuesday. But later in the day, he responded to our inquiry for comment.

“It was a good run and it might be the right time for us to split,” Price told Hypebot. “As always, there are a lot of behind the scenes reasons.

More news as it’s allowed to come out.”

Now Price has issued a more complete statement.