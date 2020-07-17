Bandit Lites’ Michael Strickland And NAMM Call On The Live Industry To Join The Fight For Targeted COVID-19 Aid

WASHINGTON D. C. (CelebrityAccess) — In a letter delivered earlier today, the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Executive Committee and Michael T. Strickland, CEO of Bandit Lites, urgently called on congress to include targeted relief for the live music industry as they weigh additional coronavirus relief measures.

The letter focuses on the economic catastrophe that the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on the live events industry, independent concert venues and related professions amid a long shutdown aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus.

As a recent study from PLSN magazine noted, 77% of professionals in the space have lost 100% of their income; 96% of companies have cut their staff; and 97% of independent contractors (1099) have lost their jobs.

The letter also underscores the importance of venues and live events to local communities.

“Events, both commercial and nonprofit, are central to our individual and collective identity. Live performance venues and the artists and workers in the industry are the lifeblood of the cultural and social identity of our neighborhoods,” the letter said.

NAMM is calling on live event businesses and professionals to lend their voice to the cause and to contact their Senator no later than next week to urge the Senate to provide targeted aid.

To assist with that, NAMM provided a letter template and list of Representative contacts which can be accessed here: https://www.namm.org/issues-and-advocacy/covid-19-update/live-event-professionals-contact-your-senators-now

The full contents of NAMM’s letter can be found here: https://www.namm.org/sites/www.namm.org/files_public/resources/NAMMDCLiveEventRelief1.pdf