Muserk Forms Rights Management J.V. With Japan’s Video Research

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Muserk, a global rights management platform for music and video has struck a deal with Japanese marketing and media company Video Research to launch a new joint venture aimed at managing rights in Japan and abroad.

The joint venture, Muserk V.I.D, will leverage Muserk’s proprietary AI technology as part of a digital rights management platform aimed at major broadcasters, networks, and production companies in Japan.

Muserk is currently managing rights in 98 territories, including Sweden, Spain, Germany, France, Africa and Spain and the company recently struck a partnership with Japanese musical copyright society JASRAC to administer their rights in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, collecting their mechanical rights from YouTube.

Japan is the second largest music market in the world and third largest YouTube market in the world and the deal marks the first time that global rights management is being offered in the Japanese market by from a joint venture between an American and Japanese company.

Muserk founder and CEO Paul Goldman will serve as the CEO and chairman of the board for the joint venture and will be based in New York.

“Muserk V.I.D will work with Japanese networks, film studios and productions companies to help them finally get control of their video content in the new digital ecosystem. Japan has a huge magnitude of content around the world that includes TV shows, comedy, anime, variety and more that is often put up online without authorization. Video Research is a perfect partner with intrinsic understanding of the needs of Japanese content creators,” said Goldman. “Our AI technology was created by a tech team, not from music, but from biotech used to working with petabytes of data, enabling us to create a solution that has the ability for massive scale, speed and machine learning to address Japan’s vast amount of content and data complexities.”