Amazon Music For Artists Adds Web App

(Hypebot) — 5 months after launching as iOS and Android apps, Amazon Music for Artists has launched on the web.

The new Amazon Music for Artists on the web is a fully responsive web app supporting mobile, tablet and desktop browsers.

The web app includes all of the features available on mobile including real-time streaming analytics, programming and playlist activity, data on voice engagement including a Daily Voice Index, and insights into an artist’s Fan growth.

Merch Sales

True to Amazon’s online retail roots, Amazon Music For Artists is also designed to help artists sell more merch. Unlike Spotify’s Merchbar driven option – which is unavailable to most indie artists – Amazon’s merch sales options are available to all.