Live Nation Canada Announces Live From Inside Virtual Concert Series

VANCOUVER, (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Canada are teaming up with Canadian promoter Embrace Presents to launch Live From Inside, a multi-part livestream series broadcast from the stages of two Canadian venues – the Commodore Ballroom (Vancouver) and the Velvet Underground (Toronto).

The concert series at the Commodore kicks off on August 20th with Vancouver’s Five Alarm Funk, followed by Passion Pit who will perform two shows on September 17th, and singer-songwriter and founding member of The Be Good Tanyas, Frazey Ford, who is lined up to perform on Sept. 27th.

Details on the full line up from the Velvet Underground have yet to be announced but will likely feature Canadian artists due to the ongoing difficulties of international travel.

The performances will include full concert production elements such as sound and lights, but without audiences.

As well, each venue will offer fans an exclusive look at the venue from a vantage that concert-goers attending events there ordinarily do not get to see.

In addition to benefiting Canadian artists during this unprecedented time for live music, Live From Inside will feature a local charity selected by each artist that will receive a proceed of ticket sales.

Five Alarm Funk have announced their livestream will benefit Black Lives Matter Vancouver, Peach Pit will support the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, and Frazey Ford will support Raven Trust.