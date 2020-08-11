Muserk Expands On Its Admin Deal With Polish PRO ZAiKS

(CelebrityAccess) — Global rights management company Muserk announced that they have expanded their existing relationship with Polish performing rights organization ZAiKS.

The multi-year deal will see Muserk administer and collect mechanical rights for both digital and offline musical works in the U.S. on behalf of ZAiKS’s rightsholders.

The deal encompasses mechanical rights from YouTube in the U.S. and Brazil, as well as from other streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and Deezer in the U.S.

The agreement will also see Muserk oversee all Notice of Intent (NOI’s) for offline (physical) exploitation in the United States, the process by which third parties request to record or distribute a composition.

As well, starting in 2021, Muserk will also assume oversight of ZAiKS’s data management and collections via The Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC) including work registrations, dispute management, residual payments, and matching unclaimed IP with its owners.

The deal expands on the existing agreement first struck between the two companies in 2018.

“ZAiKS has for a period been looking for a comprehensive and future proof solution for our mechanicals rights in the U.S. market to make sure they are managed and monetized in an optimal manner,” explains ZAiKS [title] [name]. “And even with The MLC coming, we at ZAiKS know that nothing in this business happens via telepathy – we want control, reliable and easy data management and maximize collections. And after having seen what Muserk’s proprietary technology and the team has done for us on YouTube, the choice was not hard to make. Muserk provides not only top-notch administration services but is also responsive to our request and shares valuable market insights with our team.”

Founded in 1918, Związek Autorów i Kompozytorów Scenicznych (ZAiKS) is the oldest PRO in Poland.