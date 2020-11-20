Collin Raye Releases His First New Album In More Than A Decade

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Collin Raye debuted his first new music in more than with the release of his latest album Scars on BFD / Audium Nashville.

For the album, Collin handled the lion’s share of the songwriting duties, penning twelve of the songs on the release alongside his brother, Scotty Wray, who wrote four.

Wray, who has been a member of Miranda Lambert’s backing band for years, helped to bring her in for a collaboration in the album’s title track “Scar.”

“Miranda has always loved the song and has performed it herself during some acoustic writers nights,” explains Raye. “She has often talked of recording it but wasn’t sure she was old enough to ‘sell it,’ as the subject matter has to do with a person looking back on their life and learning to appreciate and embrace the emotional scars they have developed. I personally think she sang it beautifully and poignantly. However, it landed on me and having her sweet, sincere, unmistakable voice singing harmony with me is truly a blessing and simply anoints the song.”

The album also features a collaboration with Vince Gill, who teamed up with Collin for the western swing-influenced “Rodeo Girl.”

Raye’s new compilation was produced by David Ferguson (Johnny Cash, John Prine, Charley Pride) and features The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach on electric guitar.