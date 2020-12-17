Live Nation To Raise $500 Million With A New Offering Of Senior Notes

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment announced plans to raise $500 million with the issuance of a new volley of senior secured notes that are scheduled to come due in 2028.

The company says it plans to use the net proceeds from the sale to repay $75 million from senior secured term loan B facility, and for general business purposes, including acquisitions.

As with most such offerings, said notes wont’ be available directly to the average investor but will instead be provided to qualified institutional buyers.

Live Nation also advised that the offering contains forward-looking statements that may involve risks, including the ongoing shutdown of the live events industry due to coronavirus.