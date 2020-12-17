The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler has a new comedy special on HBO Max, “Evolution.” We discuss that, as well as politics, relationships, books, streaming TV and our mutual passion…SKIING! You’ll truly get to know the real Chelsea, who seemed as interested in me as I was in her!

