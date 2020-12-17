Gabe Fleet Named EVP Of Business Affairs And Chief Music Licensing Counsel At iHeartMedia

SAN ANTONIO (CelebrityAccess) — iHeartMedia announced the hire of Gabe Fleet as the broadcaster’s Executive Vice President of Business Affairs and Chief Music Licensing Counsel.

In his new role, Fleet will lead iHeartMedia’s Business Affairs team and develop deals and relationships with iHeart’s music and entertainment partners. He will also oversee business and legal affair across the company’s divisions, including iHeartMedia’s live events portfolio.

As well, he will oversee iHeartMedia’s music licensing strategy, including maintaining and renewing all music industry licenses for iHeartRadio’s digital services and performance licenses through PRO agencies.

He will officially assume his new duties at iHeartMedia on January 11th, 2021.

Fleet joins iHeartMedia after a stint as partner at the noted law firm Greenberg Traurig law firm, where he focused on music licensing, original content and branded entertainment creation and distribution across multiple platforms, and various intellectual property, technology and regulatory compliance matters.

A graduate of the University of Georgia and Vanderbilt University School of Law, he’s also done stints as an artist manager and as a professional drummer.

“Gabe’s in-depth knowledge, creativity and extensive deal-making experience across a variety of platforms make him a natural fit to lead iHeartMedia’s Business Affairs team,” said Paul McNicol, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of iHeartMedia, Inc. “Our relationship with the music and entertainment industries is an integral part of our business and having Gabe in this essential position will ensure we continue to create unique partnerships and opportunities that will leverage iHeartMedia’s position as the leading audio company in the U.S.”