The 1975 Extend Their Deal With Downtown Music Publishing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — British indie-rock band The 1975 have extended their deal with Downtown Music Publishing, extending management of the band’s songwriting career to include their next three albums.

The deal also includes publishing rights for Downtown for The 1975’s entire existing catalog, including Notes On A Conditional Form, which the band released earlier this year.

The band’s decision to renew their existing agreement with Downtown follows the company’s acquisition earlier this year of independent London-based music publisher Good Soldier Songs Ltd., which included The 1975’s publishing catalog and existing administration deal.

“I have always had a huge amount of respect and admiration for Mike and am thrilled to be able to continue working with him, and the rest of the team at Downtown,” said All On Red Management’s Jamie Osborne. “We are hugely grateful for all their hard work so far, and are excited to be starting a new chapter with them during such an exciting period for the band.”

“Having followed this remarkable band for over ten years, I am deeply grateful that Downtown is able to be a part of their songwriting career going forward. Throughout the past decade, The 1975 have never ceased to push the boundaries of what it means to be a band in the 21st century, reinventing themselves with every release. It is a great privilege to work with them as they continue to expand their songwriting and production ambitions,” added Downtown Music Publishing Global President Mike Smith.