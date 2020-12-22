Danny Wimmer Presents Teaming Up With Sixthman For Concert Cruise

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert and festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents is teaming up with concert cruise veterans Sixthman to launch a new destination music festival that’s set to debut in 2022.

“We are excited to venture into our first international event in 2022. Joining forces with Sixthman to create a concert at sea, plus a day long festival on an exclusive island, we know this will be a vacation unlike anything our fans have ever experienced,” says Danny Wimmer, founder DWP.

“Nothing fires the Sixthman team up more than having the opportunity to super-serve fans on a vacation of a lifetime,” added Sixthman CEO Anthony Diaz. “the DWP team intensely lives and breathes rock culture, we couldn’t be more honored to join together with them to create an experience at sea and on sand that fans will never forget.”

The festival will see 2,500 music fans depart from Miami five days of music and cruising as they travel to the private resort island of Harvest Caye, Belize, where the ship will spend a full day and night while the passengers attend a music festival on the beach.

The cruise will take place on the Norwegian Pearl, which includes 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, a casino, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a spa.

The prices for the cruise, and the full lineup have be to be announced but details will be revealed in early 2021, organizers said. The cruise will get underway on February 16th.