Jonny Lang Cancels All Upcoming Shows Due To Health Issues

Blues, gospel and rock legend Jonny Lang has canceled all of his upcoming appearances, citing serious and ongoing medical challenges.

A statement from Lang’s reps said: “Over the course of the past year, medical challenges with his voice have not improved. There is hope for a natural recovery at some point in the future but until progress is witnessed no future plans will be initiated.”

The statement went on to thank Lang’s fans for their support over the past two decades and said he hopes to be able return to the stage in the future. Lang will provide further updates in the future, the statement continued.

All currently outstanding tickets will be eligible for a refund with guidance from individual promoters promised in the near future.

Lang first revealed that that he was suffering from voice issues in January 2020, and at the time, he postponed all of his shows while resting his vocal cords.