The Music Forward Foundation Is Accepting Scholarship Applications For 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Music Forward Foundation, in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the Living Legacy Foundation, and Affinity Plus Credit Union, today announced the schedule for its 2021 application period.

Students who plan to pursue a career in the music industry are invited to apply for the scholarship program, starting on January 11 through March 31, 2021.

In all, four scholarships worth $10,000 each, and one $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to college students who are in their junior or senior year, and who are majoring in music business or a related field at an accredited U.S. university.

Scholarship recipients will be selected by a panel composed of music industry execs, as well as the entertainment, civic and corporate sectors.

Criteria for selection include academic achievement, essay responses and recommendations.

Scholarships recipients for 2021 will be announced in June, and awards will be given for the fall 2021 semester.

“Live Nation remains committed to the future of the music industry” said Mark Campana, Chief Operating Officer, Live Nation. “Our partnership with Music Forward supports the next generation of industry leaders and innovators through this scholarship opportunity that we are proud to provide.”

“Music Forward is focused on removing barriers for young people to enter careers in the music industry”, said Nurit Smith, executive director of Music Forward Foundation. “These scholarships with our partners support our work of creating access and opportunity to champion a diverse and inclusive industry, ensuring its vitality and evolution.”

The deadline for applications is March 31, 2021, and then can be submitted at: https://www.hobmusicforward.org/scholarships