Dennis Worley To Headline Country Package Tour

FERNANDINA, FL (CelebrityAccess) — While many festivals and artists are reconsidering their plans for 2021 due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, country singer Darryl Worley is lined up to headline the Country Rewind tour.

The Country Rewind tour features Worley, along with Bryan White and Wade Hayes, kicks off at Sadler Ranch in Fernandina Beach, FL with additional dates scheduled through April.

Additional stops will include Austin, TX; Kansas City, MO; Lincoln, NE; Knoxville, TN; Louisville, KY; Indianapolis, IN; and Macon, GA.

“Everyone needs to work and pay the bills so, for me, this is another prayer answered. I’m so thankful to be going out and making some music with my friends and for my friends. I hope we can make everybody forget about all the difficult times we are experiencing, relax for awhile and enjoy an evening together,” Worley said.

The tour is being presented by Center Stage Magazine in association with 180 Talent Group.

“The Country Rewind tour was birthed from a desire to create a fun, positive music experience for fans and artists alike,” explains Missy Wolf, co-founder of Center Stage Magazine. “The partnership between myself, Center Stage co-founder Tommy Lemon and Daphne McCool of 180 Talent Group has been a great one for years.”

Country Rewind Tour Schedule: