Grammy-Nominated Recording Artist Sophie Dies In Fall

ATHENS, Greece (CelebrityAccess) — Sophie, the Grammy-nominated Scottish disc jockey, producer and recording artist, who collaborated Charli XCX, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Vince Staple, died in Greece on February 1st. She was 34.

According to a statement from her label, Transgressive Records, Sophie, whose real name is Sophie Xeon, died after an accidental fall.

“Tragically, our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident,” the statement said. “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.”

The Associated Press reported that she fell from the balcony of an Athens apartment she had been staying in. No foul play was suspected.

A native of Glasgow, Sophie launched a career in music in 2013 and quickly gained a reputation for songwriting when she co-wrote Madonna’s 2015 hit “Bitch, I’m Madonna.”

In 2017, she released “It’s Okay To Cry,” which presaged debut album, “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” which was nominated for a Grammy Award for best dance/electronic album.