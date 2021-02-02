Sarah McCann Named SVP Creative At Downtown Music Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music Publishing announced the appointment of Sarah McCann to the newly created role of Senior Vice President of International Creative.

In her new billet, McCann will sign and work with songwriters, producers and artists represented by Downtown in North America, and collaborate with the company’s creative team as they work to help international artists gain a foothold in the North American market.

McCann will be based in Los Angeles and will report directly to Downtown Music Publishing Global President Mike Smith.

“I have been hugely impressed by Sarah’s work with songwriters and producers; she works tirelessly to create world class collaborations and never fails to add value to a creator’s career,” said Smith. “Songwriting is more global than ever before, and I know Sarah will do a great job of breaking our international writers as well as bringing fresh talent to Downtown. The combination of her impeccable taste and bulletproof work ethic is something to behold.”

McCann comes to Downtown from Wide Eyed Entertainment, where she was an A&R rep but she started her career at Record Plant recording studio before joining songwriter and vocal producer Kuk Harrell’s team in 2011. In 2013, she joined Beka Tischker at Advanced Alternative Media (AAM), and later Primary Wave, where as an A&R, where she signed Lady Gaga collaborator DJ White Shadow and RVRB.

“I am thrilled to be joining the incredibly diverse global team at Downtown Music Publishing and look forward to being a part of the next chapter in its remarkable legacy. I have immense admiration for Mike, his leadership, and the value he places on culture and the creative community, executives included — a clear extension of the company’s values and priorities — and I’m truly honored to be part of what Downtown is building,” said McCann.