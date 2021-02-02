Brooklyn Made Named Exclusive Promoter At New York’s United Palace Theatre

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Brooklyn Made, the independent concert promotion company launched in late 2020, announced it has secured a deal with New York-based events company MaxSky to be the exclusive promoter of all rock music concerts at the legendary United Palace theatre in New York City.

Located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Northern Manhattan, the 3,300-capacity United Palace is one of the largest theaters in the city. In its long history, it has hosted concerts by the likes of Neil Young, Adele, Bryan Ferry, Lenny Kravitz, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and John Legend, and more recently, a poetry reading by noted playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda during the inauguration festivities for U.S. President Joe Biden.

“We are thrilled to be in business with MaxSky and team up to put fantastic shows into the United Palace year-round,” said Brooklyn Made owner Anthony Makes of the Palace deal. “The United Palace is a stunning room and I know bands are going to love playing here.”

“MaxSky is proud to have helped position the United Palace as a major venue in New York City’s entertainment landscape,” added MaxSky President Robert Way. “Working with Brooklyn Made allows us to open these magnificent doors to more great artists and music lovers than ever before. We can’t wait to start hosting live shows again.”

Originally opened in 1930 as one of cinema chain Loew’s five ‘wonder palaces’ the building’ architecture, and presented both motion pictures and live Vaudeville performances in its early years. The ornate building, which has changed little in the last century, was designed by noted American architect Thomas Lamb (Cort Theater, the former Ziegfeld Theatre) and decorative specialist Harold Rambusch (Waldorf Astoria, Radio City Music Hall), and borrows architectural styles from diverse range of influences from Persia to Cambodia.

The theater operated as a movie house continuously until 1969 when it was closed by Loews and acquired by United Christian Evangelistic Association, headed by the television evangelist Rev. Frederick J. Eikerenkoetter II to serve as a new headquarters for the church.

In 2007, the venue began hosting concerts and in 2018, was renamed the United Palace of Spiritual Arts with Rev. Heather Shea appointed is its Spiritual Director as well as CEO.